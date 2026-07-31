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Сommercial property in gmina Suchy Las, Poland

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1 property total found
Commercial property 71 m² in Zlotniki, Poland
Commercial property 71 m²
Zlotniki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
I recommend for sale a unique, spacious apartment with an area of 60.1 m2, located in the pr…
$219,849
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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