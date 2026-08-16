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Residential properties for sale in gmina Siennica, Poland

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1 property total found
Apartment in Chelst, Poland
Apartment
Chelst, Poland
Area 59 144 m²
Do you dream of a place where the only sound is bird singing, pine noise and a splash of wat…
$536,873
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Properties features in gmina Siennica, Poland

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