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Residential properties for sale in gmina Przemet, Poland

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1 property total found
Apartment in Oslonin, Poland
Apartment
Oslonin, Poland
Area 600 m²
The site in the heart of the forest, by Lake Wieleński
$50,571
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Properties features in gmina Przemet, Poland

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