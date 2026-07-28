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Apartments for sale in gmina Poddebice, Poland

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Apartment in Kobylniki, Poland
Apartment
Kobylniki, Poland
Area 600 m²
BUILDING CAPACITY 600 m2 – WOMEN OF GM. For sale an attractive construction site of 600 m2, …
$55,027
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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