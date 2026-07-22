Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Pobiedziska
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in gmina Pobiedziska, Poland

;
2 properties total found
Commercial property 49 m² in Kocialkowa Gorka, Poland
Commercial property 49 m²
Kocialkowa Gorka, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
I recommend an affordable apartment, in a quiet quiet area, giving you the opportunity to ar…
$78,772
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Shop 597 m² in Biskupice, Poland
Shop 597 m²
Biskupice, Poland
Area 597 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of commercial real estate locat…
$887,837
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go