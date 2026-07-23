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Residential properties for sale in gmina Piotrkow Kujawski, Poland

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1 property total found
House in Polajewo, Poland
House
Polajewo, Poland
Area 100 m²
Red brick house – in the village, with garden – Polajewo, Winiary Street
$55,370
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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