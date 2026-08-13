Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Ostrorog
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Ostrorog, Poland

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Ostrorog, Poland
Apartment
Ostrorog, Poland
Area 130 m²
Full property free of charge = safe purchase Possibility to select any notary
$120,501
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Ostrorog, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go