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Hotels for sale in gmina Nidzica, Poland

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Hotel 1 370 m² in Litwinki, Poland
Hotel 1 370 m²
Litwinki, Poland
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: The unique resort complex located in Nibork, with number 1, in the municipality of…
$2,30M
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Agency
Warmia Brokers
Languages
Polski
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