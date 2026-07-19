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Residential properties for sale in gmina Miedzichowo, Poland

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2 properties total found
House in Pachy, Poland
House
Pachy, Poland
Area 158 m²
I recommend buying a house located in the forest. Two-storey, basemented, has a ground floor…
$261,954
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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House in Miedzichowo, Poland
House
Miedzichowo, Poland
Area 120 m²
For sale we present the Forest House, which heals the soul – located in the town of Miedzych…
$302,923
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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