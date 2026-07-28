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Residential properties for sale in gmina Kuslin, Poland

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1 property total found
Apartment in Gluponie, Poland
Apartment
Gluponie, Poland
Area 820 m²
The Manor in Silly – a unique Baroque residence from the 18th century
$118,479
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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