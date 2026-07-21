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Apartments for sale in gmina Krzywin, Poland

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3 room apartment in Kopaszewo, Poland
3 room apartment
Kopaszewo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
– Location I recommend you buy a comfortable and spacious apartment. Location in the municip…
$55,325
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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