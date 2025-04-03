Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Krzywin
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Krzywin, Poland

1 property total found
House in Zbechy, Poland
House
Zbechy, Poland
Area 180 m²
I present to you the attractive offer of a free-standing house located close to Śrem, in Zbechy
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
