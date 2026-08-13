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Residential properties for sale in gmina Kramsk, Poland

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Wola Podlezna, Poland
3 room apartment
Wola Podlezna, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
For sale comfortable apartment 68 m2 with terrace – Podleżna Wola (Gmina Kramsk)
$142,183
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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