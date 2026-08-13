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Houses for sale in gmina Koronowo, Poland

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House in Wilcze, Poland
House
Wilcze, Poland
Area 223 m²
For sale a unique estate located in the charming village of Wilcze (Wielkopolskie province, …
$362,308
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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