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New buildings for sale in gmina Konstancin Jeziorna

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Konstancin Jeziorna
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Townhouse Botanica Konstancja
Townhouse Botanica Konstancja
Townhouse Botanica Konstancja
Townhouse Botanica Konstancja
Townhouse Botanica Konstancja
Show all Townhouse Botanica Konstancja
Townhouse Botanica Konstancja
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
from
$583,533
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 247 m²
1 real estate property 1
Botanica Konstancja is an intimate, gated estate of luxury semi-detached single-family homes built to premium standards, located at 64 Wczasowa Street in the prestigious town of Konstancin-Jeziorna (just 30 minutes from the center of Warsaw). Developed by Citybud, the project stands out f…
Agency
Varem Estate Sp. z o.o.
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Agency
Varem Estate Sp. z o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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