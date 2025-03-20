Townhouse Botanica Konstancja

Botanica Konstancja is an intimate, gated estate of luxury semi-detached single-family homes built to premium standards, located at 64 Wczasowa Street in the prestigious town of Konstancin-Jeziorna (just 30 minutes from the center of Warsaw).
Developed by Citybud, the project stands out for its unique architecture, well-thought-out layouts, and immediate proximity to the PAS Botanical Garden in Powsin.
Key advantages of the Botanica Konstancja estate:
Spacious houses with a total area ranging from 246 m² to 260 m², featuring private gardens and an integrated two-car garage.
Unique living room with a height of up to 6 meters and large panoramic windows that fill the interior with natural light.
Functional layout: Ground floor with a living zone, first floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plus an additional attic space (approx. 78 m²) for custom arrangement.
Large terraces and private gardens ensuring privacy and plenty of space for outdoor relaxation.
Excellent location: Proximity to the American School of Warsaw (2 km), sports facilities, the brine graduation tower, and quick access to Warsaw.