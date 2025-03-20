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Townhouse Botanica Konstancja

Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
from
$583,533
from
$2,372/m²
;
10
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ID: 39821
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Masovian Voivodeship
  • Region
    Piaseczno County
  • City
    gmina Konstancin Jeziorna
  • Town
    Konstancin Jeziorna
  • Address
    Wczasowa, 64

About the complex

Botanica Konstancja is an intimate, gated estate of luxury semi-detached single-family homes built to premium standards, located at 64 Wczasowa Street in the prestigious town of Konstancin-Jeziorna (just 30 minutes from the center of Warsaw).

Developed by Citybud, the project stands out for its unique architecture, well-thought-out layouts, and immediate proximity to the PAS Botanical Garden in Powsin.

Key advantages of the Botanica Konstancja estate:

  • Spacious houses with a total area ranging from 246 m² to 260 m², featuring private gardens and an integrated two-car garage.

  • Unique living room with a height of up to 6 meters and large panoramic windows that fill the interior with natural light.

  • Functional layout: Ground floor with a living zone, first floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plus an additional attic space (approx. 78 m²) for custom arrangement.

  • Large terraces and private gardens ensuring privacy and plenty of space for outdoor relaxation.

  • Excellent location: Proximity to the American School of Warsaw (2 km), sports facilities, the brine graduation tower, and quick access to Warsaw.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments House
Area, m² 246.9
Price per m², USD 2,657
Apartment price, USD 655,806

Location on the map

Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
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Developer news

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Townhouse Botanica Konstancja
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