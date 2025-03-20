Townhouse Botanica Konstancja

Botanica Konstancja is an intimate, gated estate of luxury semi-detached single-family homes built to premium standards, located at 64 Wczasowa Street in the prestigious town of Konstancin-Jeziorna (just 30 minutes from the center of Warsaw).

Developed by Citybud, the project stands out for its unique architecture, well-thought-out layouts, and immediate proximity to the PAS Botanical Garden in Powsin.

Key advantages of the Botanica Konstancja estate: