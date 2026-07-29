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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in gmina Kleszczewo, Poland

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1 property total found
1 room apartment in Tulce, Poland
1 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Tulce's apartment near Poznań
$474
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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