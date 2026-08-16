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Residential properties for sale in gmina Klecko, Poland

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2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Klecko, Poland
2 room apartment
Klecko, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Looking for a comfortable apartment for yourself or a certain investment? This offer will me…
$81,914
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Apartment in Klecko, Poland
Apartment
Klecko, Poland
Area 8 500 m²
For sale, a land estate of 8,500 m2 located in Kłeck (Gniezno County) covered by the Local S…
$778,856
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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