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Residential properties for sale in gmina Granowo, Poland

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1 property total found
Apartment in Niemierzyce, Poland
Apartment
Niemierzyce, Poland
Area 52 105 m²
NIEMIERZYCE | STRATEGICZNA DZIAŁKA INWESTYCYJNA 5,21 HA
$1,65M
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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