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Residential properties for sale in gmina Grabowiec, Poland

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1 property total found
House in Grabowiec, Poland
House
Grabowiec, Poland
Area 53 m²
A unique plot with a house and a view of the flood site – Grabowiec (5 km from Szamotuł) Are…
$39,023
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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