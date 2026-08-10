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Сommercial property in gmina Dopiewo, Poland

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1 property total found
Commercial property 79 m² in Dabrowka, Poland
Commercial property 79 m²
Dabrowka, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
For the sale of an idle, two-storey apartment of 79.01 m2, with a garage of approx. 20 m2, a…
$220,716
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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