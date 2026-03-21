  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Choroszcz

New buildings for sale in gmina Choroszcz

houses
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Townhouse Hygge forest
Townhouse Hygge forest
Klepacze, Poland
Price on request
Area 33–100 m²
26 real estate properties 26
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.3 – 34.1
91,925 – 94,134
Apartment 2 rooms
61.5 – 62.6
119,839 – 133,155
Apartment 4 rooms
73.6 – 99.8
169,583 – 202,574
Developer
BudinvestNord
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go