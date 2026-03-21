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Residential properties for sale in gmina Choroszcz, Poland

apartments
26
26 properties total found
2 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
2 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$122,197
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
$175,872
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
$182,948
Leave a request
OneOne
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
$169,881
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
2 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$122,197
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
$175,872
Leave a request
Nils OttNils Ott
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
$182,948
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
$175,872
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
$176,225
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
$176,225
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
1 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
$92,087
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
$175,872
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
$169,881
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
$175,872
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
$169,881
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
1 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
$94,299
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
2 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
$133,389
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
1 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
$94,299
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
2 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
$120,050
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
1 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
$94,299
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
$202,930
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
$202,930
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
$169,881
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
$176,225
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
2 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$122,197
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
$169,881
Leave a request

Properties features in gmina Choroszcz, Poland

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