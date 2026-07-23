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Сommercial property in gmina Chelmza, Poland

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1 property total found
Commercial property 42 m² in Gluchowo, Poland
Commercial property 42 m²
Gluchowo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Apartment with garage and garden – Deaf / Champin | ready for your own arrangement!
$79,100
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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