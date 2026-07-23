Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Bartoszyce
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Bartoszyce, Poland

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in gmina Bartoszyce, Poland
2 room apartment
gmina Bartoszyce, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Looking for an apartment you want to renovate under yourself? Additional garage, basement an…
$62,975
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Bartoszyce, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go