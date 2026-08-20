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Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Gdańsk, Poland

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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Gdańsk, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment A5 (3 rooms, 67.45 sqm) - Toruńska 16, Gdańsk For sale: A comfortable 3-room ap…
$340 744
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Agency
Varem Estate Sp. z o.o.
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