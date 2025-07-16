  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN

Batumi, Gruzja
od
$33,374

i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
9
ID: 32868
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 12.11.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Gruzja
  • Region / Państwo
    Adżara
  • Miasto
    Batumi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Blok ramki
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    17

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

A new project in Batumi, the complex is being built according to the English concept — with a rich infrastructure and the highest quality standards.

It is a complex of two 17-storey buildings + a 10-storey wing 300 meters from the sea. The complex has its own infrastructure:

  • Reception hall
  • Green veranda with relaxation areas on the roof - with free access
  • Swimming pool
  • Relaxation room
  • Fitness Center
  • Squash Room
  • Aesthetics Center
  • Children's playroom - with a babysitter
  • Cafe
  • Mini sports complex (with bike path)
  • Green courtyard with sports and entertainment facilities, barbecue area
  • Supermarket
  • Pharmacy
  • Shared laundry
  • Car wash
  • Security - 24/7 video surveillance
  • High-quality wear-resistant materials are used in the decoration, ensuring durability and comfort in daily use.

Special attention is paid to natural lighting and ergonomics -
each element of the interior combines functionality and visual harmony.

Why is it profitable to invest with us:

1. We are an authorized partner of the developer, officially operating in Georgia.

2. We buy apartments in pools, not retail, which gives us the opportunity to receive additional discounts for our clients.

3. We work "in white". All transfers and payments are made strictly according to the contract and directly to the developer, no additional payments or overpayments.

4. We are in touch with you until we receive the keys and register the acquired property, we help and protect your interests.

Contact our representative in Georgia, Re

Lokalizacja na mapie

Batumi, Gruzja
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna

Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Batumi, Gruzja
od
$33,374
