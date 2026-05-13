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Houses with garden for sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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Akanthou
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1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom house
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nordzypern Top Investment at the first sea lineExclusive new building project in TatlısuCurr…
$290,902
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Property types in Tatlisu Belediyesi

townhouses

Properties features in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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