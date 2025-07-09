Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
About the Project: La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly…
$181,404
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
About the Project: La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly…
$418,171
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
About the Project: La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly…
$207,318
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
About the Project: La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly…
$265,038
