Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Vokolida
15
Agios Efstathios
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$80,641
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go