Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Vokolida
15
Agios Efstathios
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
New premium residence with swimming pools and a beach club at 500 meters from the sea, Iskel…
$119,633
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with swimming pools and a spa center at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, North…
$116,408
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$80,641
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus The …
$103,245
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go