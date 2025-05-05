Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
We present apartments and penthouses in a large-scale residential complex located in Bafra. …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
The project of the residential complex is the only residential project in the Cyprus with th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Koma tou Gialou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Koma tou Gialou, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 7
A magnificent apartment in Northern Cyprus in the newly built complex   With a view of the t…
$84,034
Leave a request
