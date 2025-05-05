Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

1 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 12/13
ID: CP-614   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – E…
$164,106
3 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Introduction Nestled along the stunning North Cyprus coastline, Thalassa Beach Resort off…
$222,130
1 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Introduction Nestled along the stunning North Cyprus coastline, Thalassa Beach Resort off…
$123,451
1 room apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Introduction Nestled along the stunning North Cyprus coastline, Thalassa Beach Resort off…
$148,142
3 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 11/13
ID: CP-614   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – E…
$249,440
2 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Introduction Nestled along the stunning North Cyprus coastline, Thalassa Beach Resort off…
$290,049
