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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

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Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi
15
Nicosia
11
Lefkosa
5
Gonyeli Alaykoy Belediyesi
3
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2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
$96,211
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
$79,489
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Property types in Lefkoşa District

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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