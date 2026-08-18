Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefkoşa District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

;
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi
15
Nicosia
11
Lefkosa
5
Gonyeli Alaykoy Belediyesi
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
Apartments in North Cyprus, Lefkoşa, Close to All Amenities Lefkoşa is a city located in the…
$333,575
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
Apartments in North Cyprus, Lefkoşa, Close to All Amenities Lefkoşa is a city located in the…
$345,233
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
$96,211
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lefkoşa District

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go