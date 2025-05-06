Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefkoşa District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi
128
Lefkosa
93
Nicosia
35
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$144,002
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lefkoşa District

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go