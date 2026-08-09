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Pool Penthouses for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

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Iskele Belediyesi
69
Trikomo
67
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2 properties total found
Penthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse in Caesar Resort II with 24-Month Interest-Free Payment Plan 🌴🌊 A spacious pent…
$429,621
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 8/7
Luxury Sea View Penthouse with Huge Roof Terrace — Park Residence 🌊✨ An exclusive 1-bedro…
Price on request
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Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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