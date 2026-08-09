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Seaview Penthouses for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

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Iskele Belediyesi
69
Trikomo
67
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46 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 9/10
Properties within Walking Distance of the Sea in North Cyprus İskele İskele is situated in t…
$393,490
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Floor 1
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele The İskele region, with its unique beaches in…
$399,824
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Amenities in İskele Cyprus Located on…
$301,417
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments Close to the Sea in İskele, North Cyprus The Iskele region of Cyprus is located o…
$255,423
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments for Sale in a Well-Developed Compound in North Cyrus İskele İskele, the pearl of …
$909,856
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Ötüken İskele Cyprus is the third biggest isl…
$214,267
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Floor 1
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele The İskele region, with its unique beaches in…
$399,824
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bafra İskele North Cyprus is a heavenly holida…
$290,093
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele The İskele region, with its unique beaches in…
$226,407
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 10/10
Sea-View Apartments in North Cyprus with an 8% Income via 3-Year Rental Guarantee İskele is …
$570,941
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex in İskele Cyprus is a picturesque island in the Mediterr…
$359,956
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex with Swimming Pool in İskele With its crystal-clear turquo…
$198,087
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Mountain View Apartments in a Secure Complex in İskele Boğaz İskele, one of the favo…
$191,137
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 7/7
Stylish Real Estate Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele İskele is one of the favorite region…
$402,181
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with High Rental Income Potential in Iskele North Cyprus Iskele is located on the nort…
$437,211
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale Close to the Beach in İskele Boğaz İskele, famous for its unique beaches…
$447,417
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 9/9
Chic Flats Within Walking Distance of the Beach in North Cyprus İskele İskele (Trikomo) is l…
$250,233
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Penthouse 1 room in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bafra İskele North Cyprus is a heavenly holida…
$155,965
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale Close to the Beach in İskele Boğaz İskele, famous for its unique beaches…
$294,542
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Amenities in İskele Cyprus Located on…
$232,095
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/2
Flats Near to Sea and Beach in North Cyprus, İskele İskele region is located on the east sid…
$257,125
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 482 m²
Floor 28/28
Elegant Real Estate in a Hotel Concept Project in North Cyprus İskele The third largest isl…
$2,29M
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bafra İskele North Cyprus is a heavenly holida…
$194,094
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 10/10
Sea-View Apartments in North Cyprus with an 8% Income via 3-Year Rental Guarantee İskele is …
$628,922
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale Close to the Beach in İskele Boğaz İskele, famous for its unique beaches…
$225,371
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bafra İskele North Cyprus is a heavenly holida…
$319,616
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 339 m²
Floor 27/28
Elegant Real Estate in a Hotel Concept Project in North Cyprus İskele The third largest isl…
$2,29M
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments Close to the Sea in İskele, North Cyprus The Iskele region of Cyprus is located o…
$195,637
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 14/14
Stylish Properties in an On-Site Complex in North Cyprus İskele İskele is a shining region w…
$284,162
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 8/7
Luxury Sea View Penthouse with Huge Roof Terrace — Park Residence 🌊✨ An exclusive 1-bedro…
Price on request
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Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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