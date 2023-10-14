Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Floor 8/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
€662,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
€323,826
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€128,106

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

