  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. İskele District
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Iskele Belediyesi
68
Trikomo
66
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 15
Location: 400 meters from the sea in Long Beach. Project: 4 residential blocks and 1 hotel …
$1,73M
