Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. İskele District
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Iskele Belediyesi
68
Trikomo
66
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 1 room in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project, which consists of modern apartments of studio-penthouses. The luxu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go