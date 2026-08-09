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  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. İskele District
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Сommercial properties in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

;
Iskele Belediyesi
4
Trikomo
4
6 properties total found
Commercial property 22 000 m² in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 22 000 m²
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 000 m²
Floor 2/2
Planning and pricing Studios (46 m2) - Balcony 8 m2 - from £100,000 1+1 Ground (66 m…
Price on request
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Commercial property 140 m² in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 140 m²
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/28
Hotel Rooms Near the Famous Beaches in Iskele North Cyprus Located on the eastern coast of t…
$387,285
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Hotel 150 000 m² in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Hotel 150 000 m²
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 600
Area 150 000 m²
Dear Respected Investors and Esteemed Potential Clients, We are honored to present an exc…
$90,00M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 150 000 m² in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Hotel 150 000 m²
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 600
Area 150 000 m²
Dear Respected Investors and Esteemed Potential Clients, We are honored to present an exc…
$90,00M
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Commercial property 233 m² in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 233 m²
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
3+1 Duplex, Net area: 128 m², Total Usage: 233 m² Balcony: 12 m² Roof Terrace: 85 m²…
Price on request
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Aventus Residency in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Aventus Residency
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
Just 750 meters from the Mediterranean in Iskele, Aventus Residence offers spacious apartmen…
Price on request
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