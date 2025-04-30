Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Trikomo
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

3 properties total found
Commercial property 60 m² in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 60 m²
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
Excellent Investment Opportunity with Hotel Rooms for Sale in İskele Bafra, Cyprus Cyprus is…
$368,220
Leave a request
Commercial property 34 m² in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 34 m²
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 3
Excellent Investment Opportunity with Hotel Rooms for Sale in İskele Bafra, Cyprus Cyprus is…
$232,560
Leave a request
Commercial property 140 m² in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 140 m²
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/28
Hotel Rooms Near the Famous Beaches in Iskele North Cyprus Located on the eastern coast of t…
$477,660
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go