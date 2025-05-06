Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
386
Bogazi
24
Bogazi
21
Arnadi
11
47 properties total found
Apartment in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Area 50 m²
The new residential complex located on the coast of the Northern Cyprus, near the village of…
$177,008
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5
Apartments 1+1 in conjunction with full infrastructure, pools and restaurants of Caesar Res…
$82,926
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a new residential complex located in the area of ​​Clarle on th…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 8
Apartments 1+1 in the largest complex in the Caesar Resort3 spaces, the Commodus block on t…
$100,668
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project of a residential complex only 100 meters from the Mediterranean Sea…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/13
Premium apartment 1+1 with panoramic sea and swimming pool viewsLuxury, style and spectacula…
$215,148
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex in the popular area of ​​Sincere. The residence consists of five 2…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
A stunning project surrounded by beach and forest is located in Iskel, Long Beach. The proje…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 room in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project, which consists of modern apartments of studio-penthouses. The luxu…
Price on request
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
The residential complex is located in the prestigious area of ​​Iskele, only 900 meters from…
$210,124
Apartment in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Area 63 m²
Apartments and villas in a new residential complex located in the area of ​​the city of Sinc…
$152,745
Apartment in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Area 53 m²
The complex in the area of ​​Sincere, the Northern Cyprus, is located next to the azure wate…
$168,579
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
finished studio apartment with furniture in the 1st floor block in the ABLIA Residence compl…
$75,501
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
A new phase of construction of one of the largest projects on the coast of Long bis beach, I…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Northern Cyprus - a state occupying the northern third of the island of Cyprus. This is a re…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment with a view of the pool in   La   Isla   villas   – The ideal choice for life and …
$257,992
Apartment in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Area 53 m²
Apartments in an ultramodern residential complex in the Art Nouveau style, located in the he…
$151,722
2 room apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Offer for those who want to invest in real estate in Northern Cyprus. A feature of this proj…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 7
Campaign 2 – Rental Guarantee ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or wh…
$199,738
Apartment in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Area 50 m²
Start of sales of a unique residential complex in the picturesque area of ​​a sincel, Boaz, …
$107,169
1 room studio apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
ready-made studio apartment with furniture in a 1 on 1 floor block in the ABLIA Residence c…
$69,210
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
A new ambitious project from the leading developer of the Northern Cyprus. The complex will …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 6
Apartments 1+1 in the largest complex in the Caesar Resort3 spaces, the Amelius block on th…
$106,960
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 35 m²
New residential complex — This is the place where you can enjoy the beautiful view of the se…
$180,621
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Furnished one-bedroom apartment 68 m2 in a SPA complex next to the sandy beach of Long Beach…
$109,618
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Studio apartments with a niche in the largest complex in Caesar Resort, Rufus block on the …
$80,535
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 320 m²
The residential complex in a sincel, northern Cyprus, is the embodiment of luxury and comfor…
$722,483
Apartment in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Area 35 m²
The new exclusive project in the Northern Cyprus in the Bogaz-Iskel region offers a unique o…
$162,111
Apartment in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Area 90 m²
The project in the prestigious area of ​​the sincel provides the perfect balance between ame…
$201,018
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
We are pleased to introduce you to the modern and exclusive residential complex of the North…
Price on request
