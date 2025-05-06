Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

41 property total found
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
studio, 46 ​​sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything in the finish:   built-in kitchen, half-stone,…
$114,460
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
$47,809
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
$76,495
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
penthouse, three bedrooms (3+1), 4 san. uzla, total area from 100 sq.m to 1551 sq.m, balcony…
$485,624
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
$245,518
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments with two bedrooms (2+1), total area of ​​92 sq.m, balcony 19.5 sq.m. The deadline…
$266,815
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
$109,442
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/9
Do you dream of living or working by the sea? Buying real estate in Northern Cyprus makes th…
$124,469
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
$362,581
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Located on a hill in the region BOGAZ! 36 luxury apartments with panoramic views of Me…
$207,566
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment with a view of the pool in   La   Isla   villas   – The ideal choice for life and …
$257,992
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 8 m²
Floor 4/10
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
The Four Seasons Life project comes to life in the most beautiful and natural place of the M…
$128,954
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
$340,422
Leave a request
Apartment in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Area 50 m²
Start of sales of a unique residential complex in the picturesque area of ​​a sincel, Boaz, …
$107,169
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 6/11
OCEAN LIFE RESIDENCE - CONDITIONS OF SALE ● GENERAL INFORMATION ▪ Number of Blocks: 21 …
$182,433
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
$142,054
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
$74,305
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
$546,694
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 22
Description   a premium class complex, with a casino and a hotel 400 m from the se…
$187,681
Leave a request
Apartment in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Area 35 m²
The new exclusive project in the Northern Cyprus in the Bogaz-Iskel region offers a unique o…
$162,111
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/17
LUXURY HOLIDAYS FOR EVERYONE Hospitality and comfort Whether you are planning a family hol…
$259,055
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/10
Palm Jumeirah is a modern residential complex located in a picturesque corner of Northern Cy…
$171,949
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 20
studio, total area of ​​45 sq.m, balcony 7 sq.m. The deadline for delivery of 2025-2027. The…
$148,072
Leave a request
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
A new chapter of life RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE   Riverside life residence offers yo…
$190,389
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments with two bedrooms (2+1), total area from 85 sq.m to 91 sq.m, balcony from 19 sq.m…
$241,861
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments with one bedroom (1+1), total area from 54 sq.m to 62 sq.m, balcony 12.5 sq.m. Th…
$172,139
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
Penthaus is located on the 11th floor, the total area of ​​198 sq.m, the balcony of 40 sq.m,…
$624,239
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
The Four Seasons Life project comes to life in the most beautiful and natural place of the M…
$202,395
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Floor 1
Description -62 m balcony and 25 m terassess   a premium class complex, with a casin…
$353,193
Leave a request

