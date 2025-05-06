Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
386
Bogazi
24
Bogazi
21
Arnadi
11
68 properties total found
Apartment in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Area 50 m²
The new residential complex located on the coast of the Northern Cyprus, near the village of…
$177,008
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$74,766
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5
Apartments 1+1 in conjunction with full infrastructure, pools and restaurants of Caesar Res…
$82,926
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
studio, 46 ​​sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything in the finish:   built-in kitchen, half-stone,…
$114,460
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$155,523
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$114,050
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
$76,495
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
penthouse, three bedrooms (3+1), 4 san. uzla, total area from 100 sq.m to 1551 sq.m, balcony…
$485,624
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
$74,881
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
$245,518
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments with two bedrooms (2+1), total area of ​​92 sq.m, balcony 19.5 sq.m. The deadline…
$266,815
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
$57,486
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/9
Do you dream of living or working by the sea? Buying real estate in Northern Cyprus makes th…
$124,469
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
$362,581
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
avor Every Moment: Escape to La Joya Perla ?️? Immerse yourself into a world of flavor an…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
$134,671
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Located on a hill in the region BOGAZ! 36 luxury apartments with panoramic views of Me…
$207,566
3 bedroom apartment in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment with a view of the pool in   La   Isla   villas   – The ideal choice for life and …
$257,992
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 8 m²
Floor 4/10
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
$91,923
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
$223,447
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
$340,422
Apartment in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Area 50 m²
Start of sales of a unique residential complex in the picturesque area of ​​a sincel, Boaz, …
$107,169
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$74,881
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/13
The apartment is unfurnished with equipped kitchen and bathroom and a terrace with pool and …
$80,641
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 6/11
OCEAN LIFE RESIDENCE - CONDITIONS OF SALE ● GENERAL INFORMATION ▪ Number of Blocks: 21 …
$182,433
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
$142,054
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 19
Location: 400 meters from the sea in Long Beach. Project: 4 residential blocks and 1 hotel …
$1,40M
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Go