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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus

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Guzelyurt Belediyesi
12
Morphou
9
Guzelyurt
4
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3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in North Cyprus Kalkanli Guzelyurt is a distric…
$134,994
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1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 12
Our new project, one of the largest and most modern health and anti -aging centers in the Me…
$103,010
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 11
$98,393
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Property types in Güzelyurt District

studios
1 BHK

Properties features in Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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