Seaview Apartments for Sale in Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus

3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 20
€471,621
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€205,417
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The new spacious complex will be built in Guzeljurt. Guzeljurt – is a fruit paradise of Nort…
€98,718

Mir