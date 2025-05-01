Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus

Guzelyurt Belediyesi
29
Morphou
19
Guzelyurt
11
Kalo Chorio Kapouti
4
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The Guselyurt district is one of the regions of the Northern Cyprus, where amazing landscape…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/10
Property on the first coastline. Gaziver, Guzelyurt Apartment in block 7, layout 1+1 Total a…
$114,995
