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Pool Mansions for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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Girne Belediyesi
11
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
5
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
4
Agios Epiktitos
5
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9 properties total found
Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
$12,03M
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4 bedroom Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$282,619
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4 bedroom Mansion in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$288,632
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TekceTekce
Mansion in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
$330,724
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
$204,448
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$541,185
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Mansion in Templos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Templos, Northern Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Zenith Villas — Luxury and Scenic Living in Kyrenia Zeytinlik Villas with Turkish Coats i…
$1,88M
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4 bedroom Mansion in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
$541,185
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4 bedroom Mansion in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
$1,18M
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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