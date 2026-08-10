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Pool Bungalows in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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Girne Belediyesi
8
Kyrenia
6
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
5
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
3
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3 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
LA CASALIA – 3 BUNGALOW (2+1)WELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – your German partner on…
$620,669
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Bungalows 3+1 at Mykonos HomesLuxury bungalow is located on the seafront in Esentepe, in a l…
$2,00M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
New bungalow with 3 bedrooms by the sea in Esentepe!This prestigious seaside complex offers …
$1,02M
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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