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Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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Girne Belediyesi
8
Kyrenia
6
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
5
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
3
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7 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
LA CASALIA – 3 BUNGALOW (2+1)WELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – your German partner on…
$620,669
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Secure Complex Located in Prestigious Region in Girne Girne is a port city which i…
$845,114
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Independent Garden and Pool North Cyprus Girne Esentepe North Cyprus is the thir…
$783,599
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Integrated with Nature and Views in Esentepe North Cyprus Girne, one of the most pref…
$904,952
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$150,329
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
$318,698
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
$303,064
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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